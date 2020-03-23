23-Mar-2020 10:23 AM
A6 Alliance plans ATC regulation suspension proposal for the European Commission
A6 Alliance chairman Janusz Janiszewski reported (20-Mar-2020) plans to propose a series of systemic actions to the European Commission to sustain air traffic control agencies, airlines and airports in Europe. These actions target the suspension of existing regulations due to coronavirus impacts. Mr Janiszewski stated: "For now, we operate in accordance with a system that is absolutely incompatible with current reality". [more - original PR - Polish]