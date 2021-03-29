A4E welcomes European Parliament move to fast-track Digital Green Certificates proposal

A4E welcomed (25-Mar-2021) the decision by the European Parliament to fast-track the European Commission's Digital Green Certificates proposal using an 'Urgent Procedure'. A4E reported its member airlines are working with national governments and the European Commission to provide input on the technical specifications needed to make the digital certificates, or the private apps which would use them, inter-operable by Jun-2021. A4E said these solutions will be key in enabling a scaling up of air travel, gathering feedback from users and technical providers, relevant authorities and airport staff before rolling them out on a wider level. A4E airline CEOs also urged EU governments to continue to work on a common framework to reinstate freedom of movement for European citizens when it is safe to do so. [more - original PR]