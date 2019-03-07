A4E to develop sustainability targets to meet EU environmental goals

Airlines For Europe (A4E) committed (06-Mar-2019) to identify sustainability targets which would help the EU meet its environmental goals. A4E and the wider EU aviation industry will develop a roadmap to define how "a combination of measures and appropriate policies" could help Europe's aviation industry fulfil its sustainability commitments. A4E said EU airlines have saved 20 million tonnes of CO2 emissions since 2014, but air traffic control strikes, technical failures and operational inefficiencies have led to one million tonnes of avoidable CO2 emissions over the same period. A4E said improving Europe's airspace architecture and adapting airspace design to traffic flows would lead to at least a 10% decline in CO2 emissions. A4E MD Thomas Reynaert said: "While we remain committed to the industry's self-imposed global targets, our members believe EU airlines - and Europe as a whole, can go further to lead the way in developing a roadmap towards sustainable aviation". He added: "Significant progress can be made if current research and development initiatives, such as electric and hybrid engine technologies, and sustainable alternative fuels, were better funded and if the right political decisions were taken to remove the hurdles in place". [more - original PR]