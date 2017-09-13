Airlines for Europe: 200 cancellations result so far from French ATC action on 12-Sep-2017

Airlines for Europe (A4E) stated (12-Sep-2017) 200 cancellations and as many delays resulted from French ATC industrial action on 12-Sep-2017. A4E stated ATCs in Reims and Marseille have been on strike since the morning of 11-Sep-2017, forcing airlines to "reduce their fight offerings in France and also services overflying France". As previously reported by CAPA, the action is scheduled to continue until 05:00 on 13-Sep-2017. A4E MD Thomas Reynaert said since 2004, two thirds of all European ATC strike days occurred in France. He said: "European and French policy‐makers need to implement measures capable of minimising ATM disruption's impact on travellers. More than 250 strike days since 2004 are enough ‐ we cannot allow these well‐paid air traffic controllers to restrict the rights of millions of European passengers". A4E also called on the French Government to use its upcoming 'Assises de la mobilité' (National Mobility Summit) on 19-Sep-2017 to identify new priorities in terms of mobility and transport, and improve the predictability of strike impact. [more - original PR]