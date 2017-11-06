A4E forecasts abolishing all European aviation taxes would increase real GDP by EUR10.5bn in 2018

Airlines for Europe (A4E) policy director Eszter Kantor forecast (03-Nov-2017) abolishing all aviation taxes in Europe would increase real GDP by EUR10.5 billion in 2018, translating to an EUR25 billion increase in 2030. The value of new goods and services produced in the European Economic Area's aviation industry would be growing by an additional EUR3.4 billion p/a, which means EUR10.2 billion by the end of 2020. Abolishing all aviation taxes would also mean that 40,000 new jobs would be created immediately in the year following the implementation, and close to 110,000 new jobs by 2022. Ms Kantor stated aviation taxes are a "political tool to recoup losses in other government revenue streams, with full knowledge of the fact that these taxes will be passed on to passengers". She emphasised levying taxes on airlines "holds back growth in the wider national economy", as it raises the barrier of entry for new entrants and slows down growth potential. [more - original PR]