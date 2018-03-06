A4E: EU airport charges directive has 'undermined Europe's competitiveness'

Airlines for Europe (A4E) called (06-Mar-2018) on the EU to strengthen economic regulation of major European airport "monopolies" by prioritising the interests of consumers. A4E reiterated concerns around the "poor implementation" of the airport charges directive (ACD), stating the regulation has "undermined Europe's competitiveness and thwarted the creation of more than 200,000 jobs". A4E MD Thomas Reynaert said: "While air fares have gone down, airport charges have increased substantially... The current system incentivises airports to spend an exorbitant amount of money at both airlines' and passengers' expense". A4E separately welcomed the release of the European Commission's evaluation of the implementation and functioning of the ACD, conducted by Steer Davies Gleave. "It confirms the widely reported experiences of airlines regarding the fragmented and inefficient implementation of the ACD", A4E said. [more - original PR]