A4E calls for EU support to commit to future proof flying

Airlines for Europe (A4E) announced (20-Mar-2024) 17 of Europe's leading airline groups are calling on policy makers to commit to action as the sector undergoes a transformation towards more sustainable and efficient flights. The groups emphasised the need for European airlines to remain globally competitive so they can continue to contribute to growth, connectivity, trade and jobs in Europe. A4E called on EU and Member State Transport Ministers "to commit to airspace reform that will enable more efficient flying" following "the recent compromise on Single European Sky, which failed to go far enough in reforms that would reduce delays and carbon emissions". In addition, A4E members announced their own pledge to ensure that the industry is 'Flying for Our Future', committing to creating a sector that is "connected, dependable, modern, more sustainable and available to all". Key areas of support requested by members include:

Government support for sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) and zero emissions aircraft technology;

European support for affordable and reliable domestic SAF production;

Europe wide passenger protection proposal to minimise the effect of strikes;

Commitment from policymakers to deliver the necessary reforms to future proof flying.

A4E managing director Ourania Georgoutsakou commented: "We are today making a pledge to improve the future of flying but can only do this if policymakers make the vital changes to support our decarbonisation efforts, providing real airspace reform, ensuring our sector remains competitive and completing a true single aviation market". [more - original PR]