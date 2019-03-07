A4E calls for EU airspace solutions following 'one of the worst years for delays in nearly a decade'

Airlines For Europe (A4E) said (06-Mar-2019) 2018 was "one of the worst years for delays in nearly a decade" for EU passengers. A4E said air traffic control (ATC) capacity and staff shortages were responsible for more than 75% of delays in 2018. While air traffic increased 3.8% year-on-year, delays increased 105% due to ATC shortages, strikes and "an overall inefficient EU airspace structure". A4E said the number of passengers affected by delays and cancellations increased 26% to 334 million, according to Eurocontrol, and the cost to the EU economy increased 28% to EUR17.6 billion. A4E recommended that "political stakeholders" agree to the following actions and solutions:

Minimise the impact from local disruptions;

Shorten delivery times for air traffic controllers with quicker, more flexible deployments;

Manage the European air traffic network centrally;

Implement cross border airspace in the next European Commission mandate;

Promote a competitive environment in the provision of ATC services;

Require air traffic management systems to be interoperable;

Establish independent economic regulation for air navigation service providers;

Make air navigation service providers liable for costs arising from disruptions originating with ATC.

A4E MD Thomas Reynaert said: "We continue to call on national governments and the EU to make reform of Europe's inefficient air traffic management system a top political priority". A4E chairman and Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said: "The EU must tackle inefficient ATC monopolies through internationalisation of airspace, introduction of competition between ATC providers, and quicker delivery and flexible deployment of air traffic year of record delays and cancellations due to Europe's mismanaged airspace". [more - original PR]