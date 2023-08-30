A4E calls for development of non-CO2 climate effects framework for airlines

Airlines for Europe (A4E), in a position paper, stated (29-Aug-2023) a monitoring, reporting and verification framework (MRV) for non-CO2 climate effects for aircraft operators is yet to be developed. A4E stated the aim of a non-CO2 MRV "should be to robustly inform policymakers with scientifically validated information to guide future policy frameworks and incentives to minimise non-CO2 effects and their impact on the climate". A4E called for the following four stage process to establish an evaluation and steering tool based on scientific principles:

Identification of a calculation model and relevant data;

Advancement of research;

Official designation of meteorological/climate models;

Targeted positive incentives.

A4E stated that to provide appropriate incentives for airlines to minimise non-CO2 effects, the MRV "should first set common rules for all flight operators in Europe via a single source of truth", including approved meteorological data with ISSR location, appropriate contrail and climate models, engine exhaust and emissions data and climate metric for CO2 versus non-CO2 arbitration, and subsequently "set the right incentives for operators". [more - original PR]