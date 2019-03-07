A4E calls for 'decisive action' from EU on 'crucial aviation policy issues'

Airlines For Europe (A4E) called (06-Mar-2019) on the EU to "take decisive action" on "crucial aviation policy issues that continue to negatively impact European airlines and their passengers", including Europe's "inefficient" air traffic management system, "outdated" passenger rights legislation and reform of the EU Airport Charges Directive. A4E said the EU must:

Ensure that Member States take measures to minimise the impact of disruptions on the movement of people and goods across Europe;

Revise Regulation 261/2004 in order to establish a clear, proportionate and stable legal framework on air passenger rights;

Avoid "quick fixes" to environmental challenges and focus instead on helping air transport reduce its dependency on fossil fuels by supporting research and development initiatives;

Ensure ICAO 's Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation programme will be "the only CO2 tackling measure applicable to emissions from international flights within Europe" as of 2021;

's Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation programme will be "the only CO2 tackling measure applicable to emissions from international flights within Europe" as of 2021; Protect consumers by ensuring that aviation does not become a "cash-cow" for national governments and monopoly providers;

Revise the 2009 Airport Charges Directive to ensure that "monopoly airports stop driving up the cost of flying in Europe";

European governments must take "concrete action" to realise the principles of a seamless European sky, allowing the EU to implement the Single European Sky initiative;

Member States must implement the European Commission's recommended 2017 mitigation practices to address air traffic control strikes.

A4E MD Thomas Reynaert said: "At a time when some doubt the benefits of European integration, A4E is issuing an urgent call for future decision makers in Brussels and across European capitals to elevate aviation policy to a critical priority for the next five years. This urgency can no longer be ignored or left to wishful thinking". He added: "The new European Parliament and Commission will be decisive in shaping the future of air travel in Europe". [more - original PR]