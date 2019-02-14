A4E: ATC strikes are 'increasingly damaging' for European aviation

Airlines for Europe (A4E) estimated (12-Feb-2019) more than 400 aircraft movements were cancelled on 13-Feb-2019 as a result of 24 hour national strikes affecting ATC staffing in Belgium. "ATC strikes have unfortunately become a common occurrence in Europe, and 2019 is shaping up to be no different than in the previous years", A4E said, arguing strikes are "increasingly damaging" for local economies, tourism, and the reputation of European aviation as a whole. A4E called for new solutions to be implemented to improve passenger service continuity, including a mandatory 72 hour individual notification period for employees wishing to strike, protection of overflights and investing in technology, processes and human resources to enable European ATC to cope with increasing traffic. [more - original PR]