A4E and IATA call on Portugal to renegotiate ANA concession agreement, file DG COMP complaint

Airlines for Europe (A4E) and IATA called (04-Oct-2018) on the Portuguese government to improve the prospects for lower airport charges at Portuguese airports by re-negotiating the concession agreement granted to Portuguese airport operator ANA. According to A4E and IATA, the ANA 50 year concession agreement for 10 airports in Portugal set charges at Lisbon "according to a pre-determined formula rather than in accordance with its costs", resulting in fees for airlines and passengers "at least 30% higher fees than necessary" at the airport. The airline associations stated these have "increased travel costs for passengers and damaged Portugal's economic competitiveness" and the formula used to calculate fees is at odds with a key principle established by ICAO that airport charges should be related to the cost of providing those services. A4E and IATA call upon the Portuguese government to intervene and re-negotiate the terms of the concession. In this context, A4E and IATA have filed a joint complaint to the European Commission's Directorate General for Competition (DG COMP) "to support the government to secure a better deal for Portugal".​ [more - original PR]