7-Nov-2018 11:14 AM

A4E and ATM groups sign 'efficient airspace declaration' to commit to airspace regulation projects

Airlines for Europe (A4E), CANSO, European Business Aviation Association (EBAA) and Eurocontrol met (06-Nov-2018) in Brussels to sign an 'efficient airspace declaration', resolving to commit to the following measures:

  • Jointly agree on and launch initial projects from the European Commission's Airspace Architecture Study and Wise Persons Group in early 2019;
  • Implementation of a coordinated approach by Eurocontrol's Network Manager to oversee network operation for summer 2019;
  • "Future proofing" new regulation, taking into account current operational and technological advancements.

Eurocontrol reiterated 9.3 million minutes of enroute delays occurred in 2017, with the figure expected to increase 50% year-on-year in 2018. [more - original PR]

