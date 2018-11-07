A4E and ATM groups sign 'efficient airspace declaration' to commit to airspace regulation projects

Airlines for Europe (A4E), CANSO, European Business Aviation Association (EBAA) and Eurocontrol met (06-Nov-2018) in Brussels to sign an 'efficient airspace declaration', resolving to commit to the following measures:

Jointly agree on and launch initial projects from the European Commission's Airspace Architecture Study and Wise Persons Group in early 2019;

Implementation of a coordinated approach by Eurocontrol's Network Manager to oversee network operation for summer 2019;

"Future proofing" new regulation, taking into account current operational and technological advancements.

Eurocontrol reiterated 9.3 million minutes of enroute delays occurred in 2017, with the figure expected to increase 50% year-on-year in 2018. [more - original PR]