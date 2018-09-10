10-Sep-2018 10:30 AM
A4ANZ: Regulatory framework for Australian airports to deliver USD12.8bn in economic benefits
A4ANZ, in a Productivity Commission Inquiry, stated (07-Sep-2018) a fit-for-purpose regulatory framework for Australia's airports would deliver more than AUD18 billion (USD12.8 billion) in economic benefits, including:
- Consumer surplus of approximately AUD5.9 billion (USD4.2 billion);
- Travel time savings valued at AUD819 million (USD582.7 million) created by connectivity improvements;
- GDP benefits of AUD10.9 billion (USD7.8 billion) due to productivity gains through increases to trade and foreign investment;
- Creation of 7000 jobs;
- Tourism benefits of AUD480 million (USD341.6 million).
A4ANZ chairman Dr Graeme Samuel argued the "current system is not sustainable", adding: "The price monitoring regime is failing to facilitate commercial negotiations between airports and their customers". [more - original PR]