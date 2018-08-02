A4ANZ CEO: 'Clearly the threat is not present' for airports

Airlines for Australia and New Zealand (A4ANZ) CEO Alison Roberts, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, stated (02-Aug-2018) "genuine commercial negotiation" requires either market competition or a regulatory threat that emulates the conditions imposed by competition. Ms Roberts said airports in Australia are monopoly operators facing little to no competition while the regulatory threat to airports "is non existent", which is evident from the behaviour exhibited by airports during fee negotiations with airlines. She noted less than half of regional airports consult airlines before undertaking major capital works, adding: "Clearly the threat is not present". Mr Roberts stated "there needs to be an avenue to access arbitration" for airlines during the negotiation process.