A4ANZ calls for 'urgent rethink' of draft report into economic regulation of airports

Airlines for Australia and New Zealand (A4ANZ) called (06-Feb-2019) for an "urgent rethink" by the Australian Productivity Commission in its draft report from the inquiry into economic regulation of airports. A4ANZ chairman Graeme Samuel the findings are inadequate when compared with evidence presented by stakeholders. Mr Samuel stated: "It is clearly a totally inadequate solution to simply suggest increased monitoring in a regime that the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission itself acknowledges has no powers to enforce". He further argued additions to pricing principles "which are currently ignored by airports in their negotiations with customers" are insufficient as there are no penalties for non compliance. [more - original PR]