Airlines for Australia and New Zealand (A4ANZ) appointed (28-Jul-2017) Alison Roberts as inaugural CEO. A4ANZ chair Graeme Samuel AC welcomed Dr Roberts to the role and stated: "Alison is well equipped to work with our member airlines to pursue regulatory reform on issues that impact the aviation sector and affect Australian and New Zealand travellers". Dr Roberts will commence with A4ANZ from 01-Aug-2017. [more - original PR]