18-May-2017 4:39 PM
A4A: US carriers operating revenues up 2% in 1Q2017
Airline for America (A4A) stated (17-May-2017) the 10 publicly traded US airlines (Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, jetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines, United Airlines and Virgin America) reported pre-tax earning of USD2.4 billion, resulting a margin of 6.6%. Operating revenues in 2017 increased 1.5% to USD37 billion, as higher passenger traffic offset lower average airfares. Airline operating expenses increased 9.3% to USD33.9 billion, led by a 24.3% increase in fuel costs and a 6.7% increase in employee wages and benefits. [more - original PR]