20-Nov-2019 11:20 AM

A4A: US carriers to handle 31.6m pax during Thanksgiving period

Airlines for America (A4A) forecast (19-Nov-2019) 31.6 million passengers will travel onboard US carriers during the 12 days of Thanksgiving 2019, up 3.7% year-on-year. US airlines are projected to handle an average of 2.6 million passengers per day from 22-Nov-2019 to 03-Dec-2019, with 01-Dec-2019 to be the busiest travel day with 3.1 million passengers and 28-Nov-2019 to be the lightest travel day with 1.8 million passengers. US airlines will operate 859 more frequencies per day year-on-year, with the addition of 108,000 daily seats to accommodate the extra 93,000 daily passengers anticipated.  [more - original PR]

