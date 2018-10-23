A4A supports continued construction of NMCIA

Airlines for America (A4A) issued (22-Oct-2018) a letter to Mexico's President elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador supporting the continued construction of New Mexico City International Airport (NMCIA), stating the airport's construction is "vital" to Mexico's aviation development. The letter stated Mexico could "lose more than 20 million potential new passengers per year by 2035, according to some studies" without the new airport, adding: "The airport will continue to boost the Mexican economy and benefit taxpayers through heightened air travel demand, while offering an increase in operational safety through straight and obstacle-free landing and take-off trajectories". [more - original PR]