A4A requests DoT extend order granting temporary waivers until Mar-2021

US Department of Transportation (DoT) received (02-Sep-2020) an application from Airlines for America (A4A), requesting the DoT extend its order granting temporary waivers until 27-Mar-2021, as international services remain reduced at unprecedented levels. The order granting temporary waivers was established in Mar-2020, and provided all US carriers holding limited entry international route authority with waivers of startup and dormancy conditions applicable to their authorities until 24-Oct-2020, subject to certain conditions. The Mar-2020 order was based upon the DoT's belief that carriers should not be obligated to make decisions to restore reduced operations so as to avoid the 'use it or lose it' constraints associated with the startup or dormancy condition of such services in the COVID-19 pandemic environment. For the week ending 23-Aug-2020, A4A members handled 87% fewer international passengers and operated 75% fewer services year-on-year. Consequently, approximately 29% of the US airline fleet is inactive, and airlines do not expect significant international growth during winter 2020/2021. [more - original PR]