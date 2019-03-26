A4A reports lowest rate of involuntary denied boardings in 2018

Airlines for America (A4A) reported (25-Mar-2019) the lowest rate of involuntary denied boardings in 2018, down to 0.14 per 100,000 passengers. Passenger complaints to the US DoT dropped to less than one complaint per 100,000 passengers, with baggage handling complaints also down to 2.78 mishandled bags per 1000 passengers. The on time arrival rate also fell to 79.4%, impacted by severe weather. [more - original PR]