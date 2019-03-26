Become a CAPA Member
Loading
26-Mar-2019 12:17 PM

A4A reports lowest rate of involuntary denied boardings in 2018

Airlines for America (A4A) reported (25-Mar-2019) the lowest rate of involuntary denied boardings in 2018, down to 0.14 per 100,000 passengers. Passenger complaints to the US DoT dropped to less than one complaint per 100,000 passengers, with baggage handling complaints also down to 2.78 mishandled bags per 1000 passengers. The on time arrival rate also fell to 79.4%, impacted by severe weather. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More