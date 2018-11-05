A4A reports increase in US airline employment and wages

Airlines for America (A4A) reported (02-Nov-2018) the following statistical highlights for US airlines in 2018:

720,000 employees: +2.9% employment since 2017;

USD37 billion spent on wages and benefits during the first nine months of 2018: +5.9% from 2017.

A4A also found the average wage of US airline employees exceeded USD89,000 in 2017, 46% higher than the US private sector average. According to A4A SVP of communications Rebecca Spicer, airlines recently reported the 58th consecutive month of employment gains. [more - original PR]