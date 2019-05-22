A4A: Record 257.4m pax expected to travel on US airlines in summer 2019

Airlines for America (A4A) reported (21-May-2019) it expects a record 257.4 million passengers to travel on US airlines from 01-Jun-2019 to 31-Aug-2019, an average of 2.8 million passengers per day. This number is up 3.4% compared to 248.8 million passengers in summer 2018. Airlines will add 111,000 seats per day to accommodate this passenger increase during the summer travel period in 2019, the 10th consecutive summer of increased passenger travel. A4A VP and chief economist John Heimlich stated there has "never been a better time to fly", with airlines "offering low fares and reinvesting billions of dollars in their product". Airfares declined for the fourth consecutive year in 2018, with the average domestic fare at USD350, down 15.9% from 2014. Average inflation adjusted fares in 2018 were the lowest recorded by the US Bureau of Transportation Statistics. [more - original PR]