Loading
2-Nov-2017 7:09 AM

A4A expects Thanksgiving holiday traffic to increase 3% to 28.5m pax

Airlines for America (A4A) projected (01-Nov-2017) 28.5 million passengers will travel on US carriers during the 12 day Thanksgiving period between 17-Nov-2017 and 28-Nov-2017, a 3% increase year-on-year. Approximately 2.38 million passengers will travel per day, with carriers expected to add 86,000 more seats in the marketplace, a 3.2% year-on-year increase. More than 2.88 million passengers are expected to travel on 26-Nov-2017, making it the busies day of the holiday period. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More