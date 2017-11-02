A4A expects Thanksgiving holiday traffic to increase 3% to 28.5m pax

Airlines for America (A4A) projected (01-Nov-2017) 28.5 million passengers will travel on US carriers during the 12 day Thanksgiving period between 17-Nov-2017 and 28-Nov-2017, a 3% increase year-on-year. Approximately 2.38 million passengers will travel per day, with carriers expected to add 86,000 more seats in the marketplace, a 3.2% year-on-year increase. More than 2.88 million passengers are expected to travel on 26-Nov-2017, making it the busies day of the holiday period. [more - original PR]