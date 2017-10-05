US President believes ATC reform is 'most important thing' in taking a step in right direction

US President Donald Trump's special assistant for infrastructure policy DJ Gribbin stated (04-Oct-2017) aviation is a "critical component" of US economy and infrastructure, with more than 2.6 million people travelling every day. He said: "We've all been there and frustrated with the timing of flying. ATC reform is not going to fix this problem, but the President thinks it's the most important thing we can do to take a step in the right direction. We need to start somewhere. Reforming the air traffic control system is the right place to start". [more - original PR]