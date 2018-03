Airlines for America (A4A) projected (14-Mar-2018) approximately 150.7 million passengers, or 2.47 million per day, are expected to travel globally on between 01-Mar-2018 and 30-Apr-2018, a 4% increase year-on-year. A4A said airlines are adding 114,000 seats per day across their networks to accommodate the 94,000 additional daily passengers expected to fly during this period. [more - original PR]