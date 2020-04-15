A4A: Carriers burning through USD10-12bn per month, pax volumes similar to those in 1954

Airlines for America (A4A) president and CEO Nicholas E Calio expressed (14-Apr-2020) the association's gratitude to the Trump Administration "for their efforts to provide Direct Payroll Assistance funds, as allocated in the CARES Act". The effects of the coronavirus on the airline industry are "severe and unprecedented", he noted, with 95% of Americans ordered to stay at home and passenger volumes down 97%, "equating to a customer level we have not seen since 1954". He warned: "Airlines have parked 2240 aircraft, and they are burning through cash at a rapid rate – USD10-12 billion a month – as cancellations far outpace new bookings". Prior to the coronavirus, US airlines were set to handle "record numbers of travellers in 2020", transporting a "record 2.5 million passengers and 58,000 tons of cargo each day". [more - original PR]