A4A appoints Southwest Airlines CEO as chairman, JetBlue Airways CEO as vice chairman

Airlines for America (A4A) announced (09-Dec-2020) the election of Southwest Airlines chairman and CEO Gary Kelly as chairman of the board for A4A, effective 01-Jan-2021 for a two year term. JetBlue Airways CEO Robin Hayes was elected as vice chairman. Mr Kelly said the organisation continues to "ask Congress to pass another federal relief package that will help preserve the jobs of these hardworking men and women in the US airline industry". Mr Hayes also noted the organisation's "number one goal is survival and keeping our employees on the job and out of the unemployment line", while also continuing to uphold the "importance of sustainability".