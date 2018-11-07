A330-800 conducts first test flight, heading for certification in 2019

Airbus announced the A330-800, the smaller of the two member A330neo family, completed (06-Nov-2018) its maiden flight. The aircraft's larger sibling, the A330-900, is due to enter service shortly with TAP Air Portugal. Passenger capacity of the A330-800 variant is 257 passengers in a three class configuration, with the A330-900 version seating 287 passengers with similar typical three class layout. The A330-800 offers range of up to 8150nm. The A330-800's certification development programme will cover around 300 flight test hours, paving the way for certification in 2019. According to the Airbus orders and deliveries sheet for Aug-2018, there are no outstanding orders for the A330-800 in the company's backlog. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]﻿

