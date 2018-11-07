Become a CAPA Member
Loading
7-Nov-2018 9:47 AM

A330-800 conducts first test flight, heading for certification in 2019

Airbus announced the A330-800, the smaller of the two member A330neo family, completed (06-Nov-2018) its maiden flight. The aircraft's larger sibling, the A330-900, is due to enter service shortly with TAP Air Portugal. Passenger capacity of the A330-800 variant is 257 passengers in a three class configuration, with the A330-900 version seating 287 passengers with similar typical three class layout. The A330-800 offers range of up to 8150nm. The A330-800's certification development programme will cover around 300 flight test hours, paving the way for certification in 2019. According to the Airbus orders and deliveries sheet for Aug-2018, there are no outstanding orders for the A330-800 in the company's backlog. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]﻿

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More