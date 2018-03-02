A321LRs to add 'significant' network flexibility for Jetstar

Jetstar Group CEO Gareth Evans, speaking at the CAPA Global LCC Summit, described (02-Mar-2018) the planned introduction of A321LR aircraft as "important" and a "fantastic use of technology". The first 18 aircraft have been allocated to Australia, but Mr Evans noted: "This is an order for the whole group" and the group will move aircraft to take advantage of opportunities. The aircraft will deliver "significant flexibility" to the network, enabling longer range services and opening new opportunities, such as operating daytime domestic services in Australia in combination with overnight international services. The new aircraft would also free up Boeing 787 capacity for deployment on existing routes and to new destinations. Mr Evans expects the A321LRs to deliver "super high utilisation" and a low cost base while freeing up other aircraft.