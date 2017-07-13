13-Jul-2017 11:57 AM
A320neos to be 'game changing' for Royal Brunei, may exercise order options in 2017/18
Royal Brunei Airlines CEO Karam Chand, speaking on CAPA TV, said (Jun-2017) the introduction of A320neo aircraft will be "a game changing exercise" for the airline. The new aircraft are expected to deliver an improved customer experience and reduce the carrier's cost structure through lower fuel and maintenance costs. The airline may exercise options for additional aircraft in 2017 or early 2018. [more - CAPA TV]