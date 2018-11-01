A320neo ramp-up ongoing, but facing disruption from engines and internal industrial challenges

Airbus reported (31-Oct-2018) the A320neo ramp-up is ongoing but the level of disruption resulting from the late availability of engines in 1H2018 as well as some internal industrial challenges make the full year 2018 target "a greater stretch". Airbus delivered 222 A320neo aircraft in the first nine months of 2018, compared to 90 for the same period in 2017. The company stated: "A lot remains to be done before the end of the year to fulfil commitments". [more - original PR]