27-Aug-2020 12:36 AM

A return to quarantines would be a 'bitter step backwards' for European tourism: BDL

German Aviation Association (BDL) appealed (25-Aug-2020) to German Federal and State Governments to maintain COVID-19 testing infrastructure already established at airports across the country. BDL president Peter Gerber said it is an "alarming sign" that these centres have not been sufficiently expanded to cope with testing volumes for return travellers from high risk areas. He concluded that a reversal of testing and return to quarantines would be a "bitter step backwards" for the European tourism industry. The BDL also called for Germany to follow other European countries in developing a digital solution for the collection and processing of COVID-19 data from travellers from risk areas, pointing out that the previous analogue practice does not meet the requirements of efficient contact tracing. [more - original PR - German]

