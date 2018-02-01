Air Belgium confirms Charleroi Airport base, airport to facilitate larger aircraft

Air Belgium confirmed (31-Jan-2018) the selection of Brussels South Charleroi Airport as its base. Air Belgium stated the airport has committed to "undergo a metamorphosis" to serve the airline's international aspirations. Air Belgium will operate a fleet of four A340-400 aircraft, due for delivery from Feb-2018, and will serve routes to China and other Asian destinations. The inaugural route is Brussels Charleroi-Hong Kong, to be served from the end of Mar-2018. Air Belgium CEO Niky Terzakis noted the share of international passengers totals 60% at Charleroi. "We are convinced that our passengers will benefit from a great service, especially because Brussels South is starting to adjust its current infrastructure", he concluded. [more - original PR]