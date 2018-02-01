Loading
1-Feb-2018 10:08 AM

Air Belgium confirms Charleroi Airport base, airport to facilitate larger aircraft

Air Belgium confirmed (31-Jan-2018) the selection of Brussels South Charleroi Airport as its base. Air Belgium stated the airport has committed to "undergo a metamorphosis" to serve the airline's international aspirations. Air Belgium will operate a fleet of four A340-400 aircraft, due for delivery from Feb-2018, and will serve routes to China and other Asian destinations. The inaugural route is Brussels Charleroi-Hong Kong, to be served from the end of Mar-2018. Air Belgium CEO Niky Terzakis noted the share of international passengers totals 60% at Charleroi. "We are convinced that our passengers will benefit from a great service, especially because Brussels South is starting to adjust its current infrastructure", he concluded. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More