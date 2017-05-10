Albania and Turkish Airlines to present new carrier project by Sep-2017

Albania's Government confirmed (08-May-2017) plans to present the new airline project within 90 days, according to Prime Minister Edi Rama. Mr Rama added: "I hope and believe to make the first flight within the year". Turkish Airlines chairman İlker Aycı said: "We are proceeding with great speed to take all the necessary steps for the realisation of this project as soon as possible. Even our ambassador strongly supports us in this regard... We are willing to give our maximum support in every direction, in every area". [more - original PR]