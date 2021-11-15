15-Nov-2021 12:01 PM
A Coruña Council launches tender inviting proposals to operate A Coruna Airport routes
A Coruña City Council launched (12-Nov-2021) a tender inviting proposals from carriers to operate services from A Coruña Airport to London, Paris, Valencia, Malaga and Gran Canaria. The tender stipulates that services must be operated with a minimum of twice weekly frequencies. Mayor Inés Rey said the airport will gain three new domestic and three international routes if initial proposals from airlines are confirmed. [more - original PR - Spanish]