93% of flyadeal's sales made directly through website

flyadeal CEO Con Korfiatis, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit, said (08-Nov-2017) 93% of the airline's sales are made directly through its website. The airline launched purely through digital and social media, with no traditional advertising. Mr Korfiatis said: "We've been completely overwhelmed by the demand". He noted Saudi Arabia has a very young population, including the world's fastest growing social media user base. He said flyadeal's use of social media is "unprecedented" in the Middle East.