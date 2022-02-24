92% of Qantas Group domestic operations cash positive in H1FY2022

Qantas Group stated (24-Feb-2022) lockdowns related to the COVID-19 Delta variant meant travel demand was heavily subdued in H1FY2022, with the group operating 42% of pre-coronavirus capacity. There was a positive demand spike in Nov-2021 and Dec-2021, however the summer peak was below expectations due to uncertainly related to the Omicron variant. Group domestic operations recorded an underlying EBITDA loss of AUD388 million (USD280.5 million). Management of capacity meant that 92% of the group's domestic operations in the first half were cash positive. Almost half of the AUD840 million (USD607.2 million) in structural recovery benefits were delivered in Qantas Domestic, with a final target of approximately AUD500 million (USD361.4 million) p/a in savings by the end of FY2023. With the 15 new routes launched in the six months to 31-Dec-2021, Qantas and Jetstar Airways have now announced 48 new domestic routes in the past 18 months. [more - original PR]