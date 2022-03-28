78th IATA AGM to take place in Doha in Jun-2022

IATA announced (25-Mar-2022) that the 78th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit will take place between 19-Jun-2022 and 21-Jun-2022 in Doha, hosted by Qatar Airways. This will be the second time that the global gathering of aviation leaders will be held in Qatar. Originally, the 78th IATA AGM and World Air Transport Summit were planned for the same dates in Shanghai, hosted by China Eastern Airlines. The decision to change the venue reflects continuing COVID-19 related restrictions on travel to China. [more - original PR]