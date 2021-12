Boeing and 777 Partners announced (07-Dec-2021) an order for 30 737 MAX aircraft, taking the order book of the Miami-based investment firm to 68 737 MAX aircraft. The new order includes the 737 MAX 8 and 737-8200 models, the latter of which represents the bulk of the additional order. The aircraft will be used to expand the operations of 777 Partners' affiliated LCCs. [more - original PR]