777 Partners to relaunch World Airways as US based low cost long haul carrier

777 Partners, a US based investment firm, announced (08-Nov-2017) it acquired the intellectual property of World Airways and is planning to relaunch the carrier as an LCC long haul operation with Boeing 787 aircraft. Key points include:
- Initial funding for certification and aircraft acquisitions is being provided by 777 Partners;
- Discussions are underway with Boeing for an initial order for up to ten 787 aircraft;
- Scheduled operations are planned from the US to Asia and Latin America;
- Airline will partner with short haul LCCs in the US and in the regions we serve to provide connecting traffic to/from initial planned gateways;
- New branding and more details to be announced within the next few weeks. [more - original PR]