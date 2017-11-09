Loading
9-Nov-2017 9:46 AM

777 Partners to relaunch World Airways as US based low cost long haul carrier

777 Partners, a US based investment firm, announced (08-Nov-2017) it acquired the intellectual property of World Airways and is planning to relaunch the carrier as an LCC long haul operation with Boeing 787 aircraft. Key points include:

  • Initial funding for certification and aircraft acquisitions is being provided by 777 Partners;
  • Discussions are underway with Boeing for an initial order for up to ten 787 aircraft;
  • Scheduled operations are planned from the US to Asia and Latin America;
  • Airline will partner with short haul LCCs in the US and in the regions we serve to provide connecting traffic to/from initial planned gateways;
  • New branding and more details to be announced within the next few weeks. [more - original PR]

