15-Jan-2020 12:30 AM
75% of Europeans intend to fly less in 2020 to combat climate change: EIB survey
European Investment Bank (EIB) presented (14-Jan-2020) results of its EIB climate survey, conducted in partnership with market research firm BVA. Highlights include:
- 36% of Europeans say they already choose air travel less for holidays to fight climate change;
- 36% of Europeans also choose rail journeys over flights for rail journeys under five hours, and 26% choose overnight train travel for longer journeys;
- 75% of Europeans intend to fly less in 2020 to combat climate change, compared to 94% in China, and 69% in the US;
- 16% of Europeans voluntarily offset their flights, including 24% of Germans, 19% of French and 16% of Spanish citizens;
- 39% of Europeans choose to go on holiday in their own country or a nearby country, including 59% of Croatian, 49% of Polish and 46% of French citizens. [more - original PR]