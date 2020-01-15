Become a CAPA Member
15-Jan-2020 12:30 AM

75% of Europeans intend to fly less in 2020 to combat climate change: EIB survey

European Investment Bank (EIB) presented (14-Jan-2020) results of its EIB climate survey, conducted in partnership with market research firm BVA. Highlights include:

  • 36% of Europeans say they already choose air travel less for holidays to fight climate change;
  • 36% of Europeans also choose rail journeys over flights for rail journeys under five hours, and 26% choose overnight train travel for longer journeys;
  • 75% of Europeans intend to fly less in 2020 to combat climate change, compared to 94% in China, and 69% in the US;
  • 16% of Europeans voluntarily offset their flights, including 24% of Germans, 19% of French and 16% of Spanish citizens;
  • 39% of Europeans choose to go on holiday in their own country or a nearby country, including 59% of Croatian, 49% of Polish and 46% of French citizens. [more - original PR]

