5-Jun-2017 8:51 AM
IATA DG and CEO: Laptop ban, CORSIA, human trafficking and air cargo processes among critical topics
IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac, speaking ahead of the 2017 IATA AGM, said (04-Jun-2017) the meeting will address critical issues including security alternatives for the current ban on laptops for certain flights, combating human trafficking, implementing the Carbon Offset and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), and modernisation of processes for air cargo. [more - original PR]