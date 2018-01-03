Corendon Airlines to add Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to fleet from May-2018

Corendon Airlines announced (Jan-2018) plans to add Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to its fleet in May-2018. Corendon Airlines will be the first airline in Turkey to operate the aircraft. Corendon Airlines CEO Yıldıray Karaer said: "We have been flying to 145 airports in 45 countries and carrying 2.5 million passengers per year with the 737 series... Corendon Airlines Group will be operating with 17 aircraft in its fleet in the course of 2018. With the new-generation 737 MAX 8, we will achieve greater efficiency in our operational costs while giving our customers a better flight experience and more comfort". [more - original PR]