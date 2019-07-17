737 MAX delivery delays to slow Ryanair growth in summer 2020

Ryanair stated (16-Jul-2019) it expects Boeing MAX delivery delays to slow capacity growth for winter 2019/2020 and summer 2020. Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary commented: "Ryanair remains committed to the B737 MAX aircraft, and now expects that it will return to flying service before the end of 2019, however the exact date of this return remains uncertain". For planning purposes, Ryanair will revise its summer 2020 schedule based on 30 incremental aircraft, rather than 58. This will cut the airline's summer 2020 growth rate from 7% to 3% and means full year traffic growth for the year to Mar-2021 will be cut from 162 million passengers to approximately 157 million. [more - original PR]