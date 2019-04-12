737 MAX conducts 96 test flights with upgraded MCAS software

Boeing president, chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenburg reported (11-Apr-2019) the company has made 96 flights with the 737 MAX totalling a little over 159 hours of flying time with the updated software for the manoeuvering characteristics augmentation system (MCAS). Boeing will conduct additional test and production flights "in the coming weeks as we continue to demonstrate that we've identified and met all certification requirements" said Mr Muilenburg. The company is looking forward to "completing near term milestones on the path to final certification". [more - original PR]