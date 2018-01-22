Nordica confirms pax up 63% in 2017

Nordica confirmed (18-Jan-2018) it handled 613,000 passengers in 2017, up 63% year-on-year. The carrier added 10 aircraft in 2017, increasing the fleet to 16 aircraft. Nordica chairman Jaan Tamm said: "We've now become the most preferred airline among Estonian travellers, but this year we want to focus our attention on taking our services further and improving their quality". The carrier expects to end its second financial year in the black. [more - original PR - English/Estonian/Russian]