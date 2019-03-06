56% of services delayed or cancelled in Nigeria in 2018, NCAA working to reduce delays 'drastically'

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) reported (25-Feb-2019) the following operational performance statistics for 2018:

Domestic: Nine airlines; Flights operated: 59,818; Delays: 36,350 (60.8%); Cancellations: 544 (0.9%);

International: 34 airlines; Flights operated: 15,645; Delays: 5395 (34.5%); Cancellations: 190 (1.2%).



NCAA GM public relations Sam Adurogboye said ongoing airport upgrade projects are expected to reduce operational disruptions (NAN, 05-Mar-2019). Mr Adurogboye said: "Some of these problems are infrastructural related. The government is remodelling most of the airports and this will ease passenger facilitation. By the time these modern facilities are deployed, it will curb unnecessary delays". He added: "We hope that very shortly, these delays will be reduced drastically, and we are working toward that". [more - original PR]