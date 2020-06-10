Become a CAPA Member
10-Jun-2020 10:56 AM

50 airlines now operating cargo services with passenger aircraft at Frankfurt Airport

Fraport executive board member and Air Cargo Community board member Michael Müller reported (09-Jun-2020) approximately 50 airlines are operating cargo services with passenger aircraft at Frankfurt Airport. Mr Müller noted demand for cargo capacity remains high. Air Cargo Community Frankfurt chairman and Lufthansa Cargo board member Harald Gloy stated air cargo is "of systemic relevance to Germany as an exporting country" but noted air cargo operations are "a long way from normal". [more - original PR]

